Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry Video
by Patrick Jennings

Howe Sound

The road
From where I love
To where I love
Passes through
A world I love
Selections from Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada

2015-2017

Twilight Shore
Twilight ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #93
Britannia Mine
A Little Old Boat
Atmosphere
Raincoast
Illumination
Detritus
Emergency Use Only
Charcoal and Smudge
Wildfire Haze
Nature’s Teachers ~ Heron
Howe Sound Dusky Blues
Howe Sound Ferry
Grey ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #63
Earth
The Sundeck at the Edge of the World
Misty Island Hop
Islands ~ Pic and a Word Challenge
Last Looks
Like Leaves
Magic Light
Missing the Sun
Infinity ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #88
Mystery ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #37
Obscured Crescent
This Land of Oh So Pretty
One of these Things…
Peaceful Sound
The Invitation
Underway
Rain
Subtle Lovers
Read the Signs
Sea to Sky
Intertwined ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #69
Slate
Summer Ferry
This Fair Land
Grand, Beautiful, Divine
The Final Throes of Daylight
The Varnished Sea
No Blue Calm Sea
Too Blue For You
White Caps & Sea Mist
My two homes are Vancouver, where I live and work, and Whistler, where I play. Between them is the fabled Highway 99, AKA, the Sea to Sky Highway. Between the bend at Horseshoe Bay and Squamish, the Sea to Sky hugs the shoreline featuring steep mountain slopes above and Howe Sound below.

More often than not, I stop along the way and take some photographs. Sometimes with my phone, sometimes with my Canon or Fuji. The gallery here features some Variations on a Theme of Howe Sound.