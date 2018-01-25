The road

From where I love

To where I love

Passes through

A world I love

My two homes are Vancouver, where I live and work, and Whistler, where I play. Between them is the fabled Highway 99, AKA, the Sea to Sky Highway. Between the bend at Horseshoe Bay and Squamish, the Sea to Sky hugs the shoreline featuring steep mountain slopes above and Howe Sound below.

More often than not, I stop along the way and take some photographs. Sometimes with my phone, sometimes with my Canon or Fuji. The gallery here features some Variations on a Theme of Howe Sound.