Where Adventure Begins

I take the straight road
Through the golden land
Beneath illumined skies
Somewhere beyond
The straight lines curve and wind
Through the golden land
Beneath illumined skies
Somewhere beyond
The vanishing lines
Where the land rises
Above the horizon
The straight lines curve and wind
Flaxen plain becomes jagged stone
Sunset gives way to twilight
Gives way to deepest night
There the adventure begins
High Plains Sunset
Southbound Highway 87
Between Round Top and Winslow
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009
