Canon Powershot SD750, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Where Adventure Begins

Southbound Highway 87, Between Round Top and Winslow, Arizona, United States of America
I take the straight road
Through the golden land
Beneath illumined skies

Somewhere beyond
The vanishing lines
Where the land rises
Above the horizon

The straight lines curve and wind
Flaxen plain becomes jagged stone
Sunset gives way to twilight
Gives way to deepest night

There the adventure begins

High Plains Sunset
Southbound Highway 87
Between Round Top and Winslow
Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2009

For Lines, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.