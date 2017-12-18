Day’s departed sun
Twinkling distant galaxies
Dotted sky
Cloud obscured
Nighttime creatures hurrying
Light beam shoreline racing
Destination seaside stars
Dotted land
Life obscured
Soothed
By gentle light
And subtle colour
Fall’s transition
Life retired
The air goes cold
Wafts of change
Await the spring
To be renewed
Walking past
Eyes turned away
She would never sit there again
Not without him
Dwarfed by sky and clouds
Or in the mountain’s shadow
Some small dot upon the plain
Not so much larger
Than its inhabitants
Nor any one who on the streets
Looks up at towers looming
Considering what hands have built
In any way diminishes
The smallest human being
The world moves
In ways…
I had no idea
Standing by the camera
As it click-click-clicked
The cars, I watched
The boat across the sound
I saw it too
But the clouds
I couldn’t see, in real time
Their two-way dance
Inverted
Yes, like me
Upside-down and
Unsettled
Shake me up
And let the layers
Resolve
Until
Settled
At rest
Still, there is the blue sky
And the sun
I bask in its warmth
Smell the grass
Breathe the fragrant air
I remind myself
Fog is ephemeral
And there is always this high ground
Above the fog
Even if I can only reach it
By closing my eyes
And remembering this moment