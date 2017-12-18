Poetry by Patrick
City on the Bay, Vancouver, From Jericho Beach, British Columbia, Canada

Diminutive ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #118

I like the cities best
When they seem small
Diminutive

     Dwarfed by sky and clouds
     Or in the mountain’s shadow
     Some small dot upon the plain

Not so much larger
Than its inhabitants
Nor any one who on the streets
Looks up at towers looming
Considering what hands have built
In any way diminishes
The smallest human being

High Ground, Pacific Coast Highway, Northern California, United States of America

High Grounding

I climb up
Out of the fog
I see forever
But there is nothing to see
Only the fog
And the road which brought me here

Still, there is the blue sky
And the sun
I bask in its warmth
Smell the grass
Breathe the fragrant air

I remind myself
Fog is ephemeral
And there is always this high ground
Above the fog
Even if I can only reach it
By closing my eyes
And remembering this moment

