Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Ember

Ember in the Sky, Frank Island, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Glowing ember in the sky
Storm lingering offshore
At the end of the day

I wonder
What rides the night wind
What comes on tomorrow’s tide

Will the storm subside
Or kindle anew
On this blackened shore

Ember in the Sky
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

For Weathered, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.