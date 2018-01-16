Glowing ember in the sky
Storm lingering offshore
At the end of the day
I wonder
Will the storm subside
Storm lingering offshore
At the end of the day
I wonder
What rides the night wind
What comes on tomorrow’s tide
Will the storm subside
Or kindle anew
On this blackened shore
Ember in the Sky
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
For Weathered, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.