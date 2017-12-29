On a dour grey day
In this ashen light
Spectacular seems
Not to apply
And yet…
Perturbed sea
Comes the rain
Here am I
Immersed in this
In this ashen light
Spectacular seems
Not to apply
And yet…
Above the boughs
Perched on rocky cliff
Perturbed sea
Sullen clouds
Mountains from sea through sky
Comes the rain
Blows the wind
Here am I
Let it drench
And not just the rain
Immersed in this
Raincoast weather
Not to endure or tolerate
But to exalt and revel in
Clouded Sound
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
