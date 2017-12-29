On a dour grey dayIn this ashen lightSpectacular seemsNot to apply

And yet…

Above the boughs

Perched on rocky cliff

Perturbed sea

Sullen clouds

Mountains from sea through sky

Comes the rain

Blows the wind

Here am I

Let it drench

And not just the rain

Immersed in this

Raincoast weather

Not to endure or tolerate

But to exalt and revel in