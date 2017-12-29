Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Raincoast

Cloudy Sound, Britannia Beach, Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada
On a dour grey day
In this ashen light
Spectacular seems
Not to apply

And yet…
Above the boughs
Perched on rocky cliff

Perturbed sea
Sullen clouds

Mountains from sea through sky

Comes the rain
Blows the wind

Here am I
Let it drench
And not just the rain

Immersed in this
Raincoast weather
Not to endure or tolerate
But to exalt and revel in

