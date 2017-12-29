Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Summer Ferry

Summer Ferry, Queen of Surrey, Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, British Columbia, Canada
Summer riffles
Through their hair
Destinations
Across the Sound
Anticipation
Swimming, hiking
Lakes and ocean
Forests, sunshine
Family camping
The summer adventures
Of carefree youth

Summer Ferry
Queen of Surrey
Horseshoe Bay to Langdale
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017