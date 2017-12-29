Summer riffles
Through their hair
Destinations
Across the Sound
Anticipation
Swimming, hiking
Lakes and ocean
Forests, sunshine
Family camping
The summer adventures
Of carefree youth
Through their hair
Destinations
Across the Sound
Anticipation
Swimming, hiking
Lakes and ocean
Forests, sunshine
Family camping
The summer adventures
Of carefree youth
Summer Ferry
Queen of Surrey
Horseshoe Bay to Langdale
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada
Queen of Surrey
Horseshoe Bay to Langdale
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017