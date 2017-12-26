The Final Throes of Daylight

In this oncoming night
When the sea seems
As big as the sky
And the absent sun
Has set the horizon
On fire
I think of you
When the sea seems
As big as the sky
And the absent sun
Has set the horizon
On fire
I think of you
The final throes of our daylight
Hoping you’ll return
From the long, dark night
With the promise
Of a new sun
Rising
Night Comes
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017