Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Final Throes of Daylight

The Last Throes of Daylight, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
In this oncoming night
When the sea seems
As big as the sky
And the absent sun
Has set the horizon
On fire

I think of you
The final throes of our daylight
Hoping you’ll return
From the long, dark night
With the promise
Of a new sun
Rising

Night Comes
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017