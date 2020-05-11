Emergent ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #232

Runs across the prevailing currents
Revealing both in high relief
Some will argue for the flow
Some will argue for the current
I remind myself
Step back to appreciate the whole
Evaluate the emergent patterns
Given an opportunity to observe
Beyond the confines of existing paradigms
Seek the possibility of a new way
Drumheller
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we looked for something in Nothing. This week, let’s look for what’s revealed by the Emergent, or find something else to inspire you in this detail photograph of Drumheller, Albarta’s badlands in Canada.
As I composed this post I was worried a bit that Emergent might be a difficult challenge…
…then I remembered, it’s spring! Purrrrfect.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!