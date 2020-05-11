Emergent ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #232

Given an opportunity to observe Beyond the confines of existing paradigms Seek the possibility of a new way

Step back to appreciate the whole Evaluate the emergent patterns

Some will argue for the flow Some will argue for the current

Sometimes the flow of eventsRuns across the prevailing currentsRevealing both in high relief

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we looked for something in Nothing. This week, let’s look for what’s revealed by the Emergent, or find something else to inspire you in this detail photograph of Drumheller, Albarta’s badlands in Canada.

As I composed this post I was worried a bit that Emergent might be a difficult challenge…

…then I remembered, it’s spring! Purrrrfect.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

