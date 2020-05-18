Harvest ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #233

Fields emptied

Silos filled

Soon the loaves

From flour milled

Pic and a Word Challenge

During this pandemic, locked up in my own home for so many weeks, I’ve taken up baking bread again. Because it’s been well nigh impossible to find yeast, I’ve been limited to quick breads and sourdough. The sourdough is a lengthy process and a bit of a learning curve, beginning with the five days required to ferment my own “starter”, followed by the 24 hours needed to make the dough. Perhaps, eventually, I’ll get a loaf which looks good enough to photograph. Although not quite beautiful, the results have been pretty tasty, especially when slathered with raspberry or boysenberry jam for breakfast, or a grilled cheese for lunch (so far, havarti, tomato and mesquite smoked turkey breast is my favourite combo). So, thank you, farmers, for the wheat. 🙂

Last week we looked for things Emergent. This week, let’s gather our Harvest, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a harvested wheat field and five silos under a brilliant blue sky in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.