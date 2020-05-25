Presence ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #234

For the beer
Or the snacks
Or to share a cigarette
Once we’d finished those
It wasn’t for the words we’d speak
Or to look into each other’s eyes
(You never took off your sunglasses)
To see or be seen
Or for a breath of fresh city air
In the chill afternoon
Yes, we spoke, shot the shit, as you say
You think, I’m sure, because voices fill the silence
But I can see the tendrils of sound
As they weave a caress
Coaxing our essence to expand
Occupy the same space
A moment not just of friendship
Or intimacy
Or even love
Something deeper
A moment in which our beings
Touch
Intertwine
A flirtation with the insight
That two can be one
In your presence
Woven into your essence
I sense the greater truth
Of the connection
Which makes us all
The One
Beneath all the other reasons
Our conscious and unconscious tell us
The latent awareness deep within knows
This is why we gather
This is why we linger
Long after all the other reasons have passed
That awareness is The One
To live as this awareness
Is to awaken
Bar Mendizábal
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
I don’t so much write this kind of insight as listen for the words. I rarely set out to write insight. However, if I’m open, quiet-minded — don’t let myself think too much about them, being careful even of the voices arising from my personal and collective unconscious — the result usually rings true despite the protestations of my id, ego and superego, my conscious and unconscious selves. That is how nearly all my poetry is created, whether “spiritual” or not.
Certainly, when the words come as insight, they are far more resolute in their resonant honesty than I am able to express with actions in my daily life. I’m not sure I’ve even ever met anyone who awakened in the way this poem’s final line defines, though I am certain some have. Buddha, for one. Perhaps Byron Katie, for another (though I suspect her awakening is of a different kind). Certainly not me. Although I’ve experienced some momentary intimacies with presences that connected me to The One — epiphanic moments — for the most part I’d have to characterize my connection to it as a serial flirtation, sometimes as aware as the narrator of this poem, but more often I am someone with little more than a dim inkling of something much greater than myself at work in the universe, something greater than all of the existence I can know or imagine.
And, so, my consciousness struggles with the words, trying to make some sort of “reasonable sense” from them. The lover of science in me. Then my consciousness reminds itself — I remind myself — “science is most amenable to that which is manifest.” Meanwhile, the insights these words respond to are concerned with that which is decidedly not manifest. I try to allow science to do its job, and let these words, these conversations with essence, do theirs.
If there is any wisdom of mine at work here, it is simply the faith involved in passing on words gifted to me, words which resonate truly with an inner essence I’m trying to get to know better. It’s often a struggle. Some days it’s quite difficult to be present even in my own solitary space.
Perhaps that’s why I feel compelled to write. It often provides tendrils of connection to the divine nature of existence.
