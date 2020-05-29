Tears flow golden
Down her cheek
Then fall to ground
Where forms a pool
From gentle creek
There streams and rivers
“Wait for the facts
What have we
To actions spoken
Down her cheek
Then fall to ground
Where forms a pool
From gentle creek
There streams and rivers
Come to rest
Display the sorrows
Which some detest
“Wait for the facts
You can’t protest!”
What have we
But video
And patterns written
Long ago
To actions spoken
Our words will out
If some won’t listen
Justice shouts
Golden Tears
Fuente del Turia (Turia Fountain)
Plaza de la Virgen
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019