by Patrick Jennings
by Patrick Jennings

Tears

Golden Tears, Fuente del Turia -- Turia Fountain, Plaza de la Virgen, Valencia, Spain
Tears flow golden
Down her cheek
Then fall to ground
Where forms a pool
From gentle creek

There streams and rivers
Come to rest
Display the sorrows
Which some detest

“Wait for the facts
You can’t protest!”

What have we
But video
And patterns written
Long ago

To actions spoken
Our words will out
If some won’t listen
Justice shouts

Golden Tears
Fuente del Turia (Turia Fountain)
Plaza de la Virgen
Valencia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019