Rant ! Pic and a Word Challenge #235

It’s like it’s Earth but it’s not Earth

She shook a little with her distress

Speaking between tightened lips

Just barely containing a primal scream

I don’t mind the old-Earth tenements

Their utilitarian simplicity

But why does every other building

Have to look like the cover

Of an Arthur C. Clarke paperback

Couldn’t we come up with

A more interesting ‘future’

Than one dreamed up by hack illustrators

Over two centuries ago

Jinessa was just getting started

When she goes full rant

You can either cower and exit

Or saddle up and ride it for the eight count

I struggled to get a foot in the stirrup

As her exasperation rose

Oh my gawd

But it feels like someone

Stripped the life out of the colour wheel

I mean I get it

Proxima is not good old Sol

But why does it have to suck

All the juice out of orange

All the indigo out of the sky

All the crimson out of my hair!

She’d wanted the change

As much as I did

Coming here was her idea

It took most of our combined savings

And a serious cut in our lifestyle

To pull it off

Those tenements she mentioned

Were functional and clean

But hardly the standard she’d lived in

All her deeply privileged existence

And why does the atmosphere have to smell

Like fucking plum pudding

What is up with that

Even a hamburger tastes like

A sickeningly sweet yet

Gaggingly pungent holiday desert

Why doesn’t it explain all that

In the brochures

How was it kept out of the news

But life with Jinessa was a bit of a rodeo

Whether it was staged here on Proxima b

Or back on Earth

Truth is I love this most about her

Well not so much the ranting

But the passion

The complete commitment she has

To wrenching every bit of life possible

Out of what she considers

An all-too-brief existence

She will not truck with the unpleasurable

And there is no such thing as mundane

In the world of Jinessa Hardesty

She’d moved on to how the water tasted

Like undistilled dishcloth wringings

When I heard the distinct sound

Of the eight-second buzzer

In my head

So I started the search for an opportunity

To get out of the saddle

This can be a tricky maneuver

The pauses in Jinessa’s speech are quick breaths taken in the middle of sentences rather than between them which completely disarms those who attempt to interject while she’s speaking as the only times her lips aren’t forming words are strategically placed at moments requiring what most would consider a rude interruption of her train of thought

I chose the moment beginning with

“Thankfully, a good oatmeal porter…”

And cut in with a whispered

We can go back

Then waited for the train’s inertia

To run out of track

…already tastes a bit like slurping

dishwater from a kitchen sink

or I’d have absolutely nothing to dri…

Wait. What?

This time I said it

With a wry smile

And a little gleam

We can go back

This completely derailed her

But…

It took a moment for the train

To come to rest

…but we’re all in

We blew all our savings

To get here

And only barely make enough

Between the two of us

To live on

I took her hand

Partly because she seemed

A little unsteady

But mostly

Because I like holding her hand

And I wanted to feel the squeeze

She’d give mine in a moment

As I explained

As you know

If the company ran an operation here

They’d have gladly given me a transfer

What you don’t know

They only let me out of my contract

With the permanent stipulation

That if I ever wanted to come back

They’d pay the return fare

For both of us

Mmmmmm

And then came the squeeze

With just the right pressure to tell me

Her shock was becoming delight

Why did you never tell me this

Because it didn’t matter

Until now

And you didn’t need to know

Until now

I don’t want you to ever doubt

That I am fully committed to you

No matter where we are

Or how we are living

I came here expecting to stay here

Because we wanted to be here

I’ll stay here

Only so long as you’re happy here

She pulled me in

Hard

For a loud wet kiss

Then whispered

Close to my ear

My gawd, I love you

Of course

Jinessa being Jinessa

She couldn’t leave it at that

So leaned back her head

And shouted to the universe

I LOVE THIS MAN!

She kissed me again

Then drew back

A rare tinge of doubt

In her eyes as she spoke

You know that a rant is just a rant

And that I’m happy to be

In your presence

No matter where that presence is

Here on Proxima or anywhere else

I chuckled

Caressed her cheek

I know

And I wouldn’t have your rants

Any other way

We embraced there for a while

In the wan light

Breathing fruity atmosphere

When the dishwater fountain

Sprang to life

I whispered

Shall I book the next departure

She hesitated

Let’s give it a year

The place might still grow on me

I laughed

I laughed hard

And so did she

The planet Proxima Centauri b

Circles its sun

Proxima Centauri

Once every 11.2 Earth days