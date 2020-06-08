Freedom ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #236

I can’t perch where the caged bird sings But to her fearful trill Take up harmony This free bird sings so to keep her wing

She told me why the caged bird singsShe told me of the rageThat the pain createsHow it colours everything

Caged Bird is a poem by Maya Angelou . I’m thinking you’ll read mine differently if you’ve read hers, and learn a little about who she is, and the experiences which informed her writing of it. It’s one of the more powerful poems you’ll ever read.

Normally I let people interpret my poems as they will, but here I will be crystal clear on one point.

Air Force pilots fly in pairs, called a “flight”, consisting of a lead and a wingman. The wingman flies off the lead’s right wing, and slightly behind. In combat, it is as implied: a supporting role. The lead has command of the flight. The wingman is there to watch for threats to the flight while the lead engages, and to add additional fire power when called for.

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were all invited to have a Rant. This week, take flight with Freedom, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a caged fighter plane in the Museu de les Ciències, Valencia, Spain.

