Transition ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #237

One hand holds the chalk of light While the other clears the slate Upon the dark revealed we write With clarity our fate

Some might say Dark times ahead But unknowns Are not darkness

Departing crippled harbourAs night approaches dayLight fails on near horizonTransition now in play

As Night Approaches Day

Pacific Spirit Regional Park

View of Georgia Strait and the Gulf Islands

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2016

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we demonstrated for our Freedom. This week, let’s find our way through this Transition, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a boat leaving the log booms below Pacific Spirit Regional Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

