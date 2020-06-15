Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Transition ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #237

Log Booms XV, Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Departing crippled harbour
As night approaches day
Light fails on near horizon
Transition now in play

Some might say
Dark times ahead
But unknowns
Are not darkness

One hand holds the chalk of light
While the other clears the slate
Upon the dark revealed we write
With clarity our fate

As Night Approaches Day
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
View of Georgia Strait and the Gulf Islands
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we demonstrated for our Freedom. This week, let’s find our way through this Transition, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a boat leaving the log booms below Pacific Spirit Regional Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Freedom
Caged Bird, Spanish Air Force Dassault Mirage III EE, Museu de les Ciències, Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia, Spain
Challenge #236 ~ Freedom
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #236 was Freedom, along with this photograph of a caged Mirage fighter in the Museu de les Ciències, Valencia, Spain.

Four bloggers found their Freedom this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

Happy Creating!