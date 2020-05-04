Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Nothing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #231

Soft Light and Silhouettes, Food Islets, Near Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Soft light and silhouettes
Ambers and muted blues
Islands adrift in calm seas

And I in deep repose
Enjoy the gentlest of scenes

Bask in this moment of succulent nothings

Soft Light & Silhouette
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018

Sometimes, nothingness is everything.

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we basked in the light of the silvery Moon. This week, let’s find the being in Nothing, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of the Food Islets near Ucluelet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Moon
Moonset Over Blackcomb, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #230 ~ Moon
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #230 was Moon, along with this wintry photograph of the moon setting over Blackcomb Mountain at the Whistler Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada

Six bloggers gave us the Moon this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

