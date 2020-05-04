Nothing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #231

Ambers and muted blues
Islands adrift in calm seas
And I in deep repose
Enjoy the gentlest of scenes
Bask in this moment of succulent nothings
Food Islets
Near Ucluelet
Off Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we basked in the light of the silvery Moon. This week, let’s find the being in Nothing, or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of the Food Islets near Ucluelet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
