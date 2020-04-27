Moon ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #230



Of a winter night

Me and the Moon

We have a chatter In the cold quietOf a winter nightMe and the MoonWe have a chatter Chunky frozen snow

Crunches underfoot

Shhhh, hisses the Moon Be still

Listen This I do But all I hear is the Moon

Simmering on the snow peaks Shhhh, Say I

To the full flood moon

Which does not know chagrin Ahh, my friend

Replies the Moon

Would you have heard my sizzle

Had you never listened?

Moonset Over Blackcomb

Whistler

British Columbia, Canada, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020

Day Twenty Seven; Poem One

Day Twenty Seven; Poem One
Fifty Three poems total

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we made some Choices. This week, let’s moon over the Moon, or find something else to inspire you in this wintry photograph of the moon setting over Blackcomb Mountain at the Whistler Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada.

