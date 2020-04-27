Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Moon ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #230

Moonset Over Blackcomb, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
In the cold quiet
Of a winter night
Me and the Moon
We have a chatter

Chunky frozen snow
Crunches underfoot
Shhhh, hisses the Moon

Be still
Listen

This I do

But all I hear is the Moon
Simmering on the snow peaks

Shhhh, Say I
To the full flood moon
Which does not know chagrin

Ahh, my friend
Replies the Moon
Would you have heard my sizzle
Had you never listened?

Moonset Over Blackcomb
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Seven; Poem One
Fifty Three poems total

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we made some Choices. This week, let’s moon over the Moon, or find something else to inspire you in this wintry photograph of the moon setting over Blackcomb Mountain at the Whistler Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada.

The previous challenge was: Choices
Which Door, Palacios Nazaries, Alhambra, Granada, Spain
Challenge #229 ~ Choices
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #229 was Choices, along with this photograph of a pair of ornate doors at Palacios Nazaries on the grounds of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.

Six bloggers had to make some Choices this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

