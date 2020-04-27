Moon ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #230

Of a winter night
Me and the Moon
We have a chatter
Chunky frozen snow
Crunches underfoot
Shhhh, hisses the Moon
Be still
Listen
This I do
But all I hear is the Moon
Simmering on the snow peaks
Shhhh, Say I
To the full flood moon
Which does not know chagrin
Ahh, my friend
Replies the Moon
Would you have heard my sizzle
Had you never listened?
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Day Twenty Seven; Poem One
Fifty Three poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we made some Choices. This week, let’s moon over the Moon, or find something else to inspire you in this wintry photograph of the moon setting over Blackcomb Mountain at the Whistler Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!