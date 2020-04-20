Poetry, Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Choices ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #229

Which Door, Palacios Nazaries, Alhambra, Granada, Spain
In a world
Offering few choices
Of equal value

Either apparent
Or actual

Which is the better choice?

The options
Beg investigations

Which may or may not
Reveal the better choice
Apparent or actual

Should I choose
Not to decide

I still have made a choice

Which Door?
Palacios Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty; Poem One
Thirty Nine poems total

#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry

