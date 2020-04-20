Choices ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #229



Offering few choices

Of equal value In a worldOffering few choicesOf equal value Either apparent

Or actual Which is the better choice? The options

Beg investigations Which may or may not

Reveal the better choice

Apparent or actual Should I choose

Not to decide I still have made a choice



Palacios Nazaries

The Alhambra

Granada, Spain Which Door?Palacios NazariesThe AlhambraGranada, Spain Taken during travels, 2019

NaPoWriMo 2020

Day Twenty; Poem One

Thirty Nine poems total Day Twenty; Poem OneThirty Nine poems total #stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were thrust into Otherness. This week, let’s make some Choices, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a pair of ornate doors at Palacios Nazaries on the grounds of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Otherness