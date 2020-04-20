Choices ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #229

Offering few choices
Of equal value
Either apparent
Or actual
Which is the better choice?
The options
Beg investigations
Which may or may not
Reveal the better choice
Apparent or actual
Should I choose
Not to decide
I still have made a choice
Palacios Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Day Twenty; Poem One
Thirty Nine poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we were thrust into Otherness. This week, let’s make some Choices, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a pair of ornate doors at Palacios Nazaries on the grounds of the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Six bloggers explored the Otherness this week, but are released into the New Normal today, again. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤
- Otherness, by Dancing Echoes
- Otherness, by Manja Mexi Mexcessive
- Otherness – A Poem, by I Do Run
- My Otherness, by A Shared Space
- Otherness, Linked Islands, by Cobbled Contemplations
- Otherness, by Stine Writing
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!