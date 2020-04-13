Otherness ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #228

Which seems so very other
From our new normal
Familiar becomes
Other while other becomes
All too familiar
Tapas Bar Street Scene
La Rambla
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Thirteen; Poem One
Twenty-Five poems total
#stayhome #washyourhands #wearamask #writepoetry
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we were put in Quarantine. This week, let’s take a re-appraisal of Otherness, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a woman looking back at the old normal outside a busy tapas bar on a busy side-street of La Rambla in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
