by Patrick Jennings

Otherness ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #228

Tapas Bar, La Rambla, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Look back at normal
Which seems so very other
From our new normal

Familiar becomes
Other while other becomes
All too familiar

Looking Back
Tapas Bar Street Scene
La Rambla
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

A pair of haiku to start off the day…

NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Thirteen; Poem One
Twenty-Five poems total

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were put in Quarantine. This week, let’s take a re-appraisal of Otherness, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a woman looking back at the old normal outside a busy tapas bar on a busy side-street of La Rambla in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!