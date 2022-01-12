Abstract, Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Spectacle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #297

Saris, Chandni Chowk Night Market, New Delhi, India

I marvel
For a moment
At the saris
Hanging in the shops

A spectacle of

Colour
Texture
Pattern

Each sari unique

Tightly packed
In the confines
Of tiny shops

Not at all unlike
The thrumming humanity
In the narrow streets
Of Chandni Chowk

Saris
Night Market
Chandni Chowk
(Old Delhi)
New Delhi, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Pic and a Word Challenge

A little late this week. I was working on something else, but it’s resisting final touches, so this instead.

Last week we were full of Bluster. This week, we’ll just sit back and enjoy the Spectacle. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of saris hanging in the Chandni Chowk night markets of New Delhi, India.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

