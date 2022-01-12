Spectacle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #297

Not at all unlike The thrumming humanity In the narrow streets Of Chandni Chowk

I marvel For a moment At the saris Hanging in the shops

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were full of Bluster. This week, we’ll just sit back and enjoy the Spectacle. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of saris hanging in the Chandni Chowk night markets of New Delhi, India.

