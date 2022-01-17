Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Divine ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #298

Divine Moment, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada

I discover the divine
In moments
Of connection
With all that is

I begin to wonder
If the divine
Is in the moment observed

Or is divinity
Created by the act

Of observing

Divine Moment

Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we made a Spectacle of ourselves. This week, we’ll just take a moment to observe the Divine. Or seek something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada

