Divine ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #298

I discover the divine
In moments
Of connection
With all that is
I begin to wonder
If the divine
Is in the moment observed
Or is divinity
Created by the act
Of observing
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we made a Spectacle of ourselves. This week, we’ll just take a moment to observe the Divine. Or seek something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating! ❤