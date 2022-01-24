Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Amber~ Pic and a Word Challenge #299

Amber Light, Howe Sound, Porteau Cove, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada

This amber glow
To end the day
In just repose
As glories fade

Now soon the night
Will bring its peace
This wintry light
A shortened lease

Though night be long
December chill
The fire’s song
And downy fill

Warm my soul
‘Til slumber comes
Pay dreamy toll
Returns the sun

Amber glow

Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021

Last week we offered alms to the Divine. This week, we’ll bask in the warmth of Amber. Or seek something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

