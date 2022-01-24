Amber~ Pic and a Word Challenge #299

Though night be long December chill The fire’s song And downy fill

Now soon the night Will bring its peace This wintry light A shortened lease

This amber glow To end the day In just repose As glories fade

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we offered alms to the Divine. This week, we’ll bask in the warmth of Amber. Or seek something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

