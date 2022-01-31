City~ Pic and a Word Challenge #300

We build Ever higher To breach the sky This city in the clouds

Breach the Sky

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Bit of a milestone today, eh? Three hundred. Who’d a thunk? 🙂

Last week we basked in Amber warmth. This week, we’ll head on out to the City. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a fog shrouded Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The word for last time's Pic and a Word Challenge #299 was Amber, along with this sunset photograph of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.