by Patrick Jennings

City~ Pic and a Word Challenge #300

City in the Clouds, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

We build
Ever higher
To breach the sky
This city in the clouds

City of dreamers
Whose feet rarely 
Touch the ground

And whose hearts
Rarely

Touch each other

Breach the Sky
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
 
Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Bit of a milestone today, eh? Three hundred. Who’d a thunk? 🙂

Last week we basked in Amber warmth. This week, we’ll head on out to the City. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a fog shrouded Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating! ❤