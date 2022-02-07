Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry, timelapse Video
by Patrick Jennings

Cadence ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #301

The world moves
In its own time
And I in mine

A dance
A rhythm

Obstinate
Relentless

Cadence
Unique
To my mind’s
Perceiving

And should I not exist
To observe
As sun surrenders sky
To the stars

Would there be time
At all?

Sunset Cadence
False Creek
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
 
Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we reached the milestone of the 300th Pic and a Word Challenge which was City. This week, we’ll fall into the rhythm of Cadence. Or seek something else to inspire you in this timelapse video of sunset over False Creek and BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: City

City in the Clouds, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #300 ~ City

 

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #300  was City, along with this sunset photograph f a fog shrouded Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Four bloggers were livin’ just enough for the City this week; Thanks everyone! 
 

