Cadence ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #301

The world moves
In its own time
And I in mine
A dance
A rhythm
Obstinate
Relentless
Cadence
Unique
To my mind’s
Perceiving
And should I not exist
To observe
As sun surrenders sky
To the stars
Would there be time
At all?
False Creek
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we reached the milestone of the 300th Pic and a Word Challenge which was City. This week, we’ll fall into the rhythm of Cadence. Or seek something else to inspire you in this timelapse video of sunset over False Creek and BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: City
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #300 was City, along with this sunset photograph f a fog shrouded Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Happy Creating! ❤