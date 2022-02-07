Cadence ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #301

Would there be time At all?

And should I not exist To observe As sun surrenders sky To the stars

The world moves In its own time And I in mine

Sunset Cadence

False Creek

BC Place Stadium

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we reached the milestone of the 300th Pic and a Word Challenge which was City. This week, we’ll fall into the rhythm of Cadence. Or seek something else to inspire you in this timelapse video of sunset over False Creek and BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

