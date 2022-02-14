Progress ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #302

A monument to
Patriarchy rises where
Emerald once was plenty
Now all grey and jaundice
I often wonder
What the world would look like
Had the matriarchs run the show
And life were of feminine design
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry
English Bay
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we found our rhythm with Cadence. This week, let’s check our Progress. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a grey, dour Vancouver skyline taken from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry in British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating! ❤