Progress ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #302

I often wonder What the world would look like Had the matriarchs run the show And life were of feminine design

A monument to Patriarchy rises where Emerald once was plenty Now all grey and jaundice

Progress

Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry

English Bay

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we found our rhythm with Cadence. This week, let’s check our Progress. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a grey, dour Vancouver skyline taken from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

