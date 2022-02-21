Becalmed ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #303

Find the blue In sky and sea Contrast highlight with shadow Underway, and it is a beautiful day

Made all the more grim By my mood Impenetrable as the atmosphere

Becalmed

Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry

English Bay

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada

Mount Baker, USA, Washington state, in the deep background

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we fell back with Progress, (to which, btw, this post is a response 😉 ). This week, let’s find the peace in Becalmed. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a bright, sunny Vancouver skyline taken from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

