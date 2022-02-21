Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Becalmed ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #303

Becalmed, English Bay, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

A grey day
Light flattened
By a thick
Midday haze

Made all the more grim
By my mood
Impenetrable as the atmosphere

From full steam
To dead ahead slow

All stations stop

Close my eyes
Deep breath

Not stopped
Becalmed
Diminished light emerges

Find the blue
In sky and  sea
Contrast highlight with shadow
Underway, and it is a beautiful day

Becalmed
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry
English Bay
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Mount Baker, USA, Washington state, in the deep background
Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we fell back with Progress, (to which, btw, this post is a response 😉 ). This week, let’s find the peace in Becalmed. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a bright, sunny Vancouver skyline taken from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Progress

Monument to Patriarchy, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #302 ~ Progress

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #302  was Progress, along with this photograph of a grey, dour Vancouver skyline taken from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry in British Columbia, Canada.

Five bloggers found their rhythm this week; Thanks everyone! 

Happy Creating! ❤