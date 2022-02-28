Abstract, Detail, Fujifilm X-T4, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Transition ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #304

Clouds in an Azure Sky, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry, British Columbia, Canada

This flow of life
This stream of possibility
This realm of plausible hope

Where I have seen
The interplay of darkness and light

And from it learned truly

That neither is possible
Without the other

Each renders texture upon the other
While the transitions between
Reveal the greatest insights

Cloud and Azure Sky
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry
British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were Becalmed. This week, let’s begin our transformation with Transition. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph white clouds flowing across an azure sky in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I'll list the previous week's responses at the end of the new challenge.

Happy Creating! ❤