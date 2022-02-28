Transition ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #304

This flow of life
This stream of possibility
This realm of plausible hope
Where I have seen
The interplay of darkness and light
And from it learned truly
That neither is possible
Without the other
Each renders texture upon the other
While the transitions between
Reveal the greatest insights
Cloud and Azure Sky
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we were Becalmed. This week, let's begin our transformation with Transition.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating! ❤