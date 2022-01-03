Bluster ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #296

And while horizon Soon the sun obscures The star within Shines bright With everlasting light

Unlike the waves Upon the water And the sky My mind is quiet Without torment to promote a cry

In these throes do I Count my many blessings For the calm Which stills me Deep inside

With some bluster Does the wind complain Drives the sea And the clouds To fraught disdain

Blustery

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highway

Near Lions Bay

British Columbia, Canada

Pic and a Word Challenge

Welcome to this year’s first edition of Pic and a Word Challenge. Wishing you all the best for 2022, and that all your coming challenges prove to be easily surmountable, whether here or out there IRL. 😉

Last week we took a moment to just Chill. This week, we’ll whip up some Bluster. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of an early sunset over Howe Sound along British Columbia’s exquisite Sea to Sky Highway.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Chill

The word for last time’s Pic and a Word Challenge #295 was Chill, along with this photograph of a late afternoon Whistler Mountain viewed from Meadow Park on Alta Lake in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada