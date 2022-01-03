Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Bluster ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #296

Blustery, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, Near Lion's Bay, British Columbia, Canada

With some bluster
Does the wind complain
Drives the sea
And the clouds
To fraught disdain

In these throes do I
Count my many blessings
For the calm
Which stills me
Deep inside

Unlike the waves
Upon the water
And the sky
My mind is quiet
Without torment to promote a cry

And while horizon
Soon the sun obscures
The star within
Shines bright
With everlasting light

Blustery
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021

Pic and a Word Challenge

Welcome to this year’s first edition of Pic and a Word Challenge. Wishing you all the best for 2022, and that all your coming challenges prove to be easily surmountable, whether here or out there IRL. 😉

Last week we took a moment to just Chill. This week, we’ll whip up some Bluster. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of an early sunset over Howe Sound along British Columbia’s exquisite Sea to Sky Highway.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

