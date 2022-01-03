Bluster ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #296

With some bluster
Does the wind complain
Drives the sea
And the clouds
To fraught disdain
In these throes do I
Count my many blessings
For the calm
Which stills me
Deep inside
Unlike the waves
Upon the water
And the sky
My mind is quiet
Without torment to promote a cry
And while horizon
Soon the sun obscures
The star within
Shines bright
With everlasting light
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Welcome to this year's first edition of Pic and a Word Challenge. Wishing you all the best for 2022, and that all your coming challenges prove to be easily surmountable, whether here or out there IRL. 😉
Last week we took a moment to just Chill. This week, we'll whip up some Bluster. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of an early sunset over Howe Sound along British Columbia's exquisite Sea to Sky Highway.
Happy Creating! ❤