Chill ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #295

A few moments here To record the scene Then retreat To the warmth

Thighs itch From penetrating chill A wan sun Does nothing to warm

On a crisp December day Atop an inverted sky Snowy clouds Blown across the ice

December Chill

Rainbow Park

Alta Lake

Whistler Mountain

Whistler

British Columbia, Canada

Pic and a Word Challenge

Joy of the season to you all, and welcome to this year’s final edition of Pic and a Word Challeng. Wishing you all the best for 2022.

Apologies for the dual delay, both for missing last week altogether, and being a day late this week.

Last time we indulged our Travel bug. This week, come in out of the Chill. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a late afternoon Whistler Mountain viewed from Meadow Park on Alta Lake in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

