by Patrick Jennings

Chill ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #295

December Chill, Rainbow Park, Alta Lake, Whistler Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

On a crisp December day
Atop an inverted sky
Snowy clouds
Blown across the ice

Thighs itch
From penetrating chill
A wan sun
Does nothing to warm

A few moments here
To record the scene
Then retreat
To the warmth

Of electric fire
A sugary cup
Of cocoa
And family

Pic and a Word Challenge

Joy of the season to you all, and welcome to this year’s final edition of Pic and a Word Challeng. Wishing you all the best for 2022.

Apologies for the dual delay, both for missing last week altogether, and being a day late this week.

Last time we indulged our Travel bug. This week, come in out of the Chill. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a late afternoon Whistler Mountain viewed from Meadow Park on Alta Lake in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Travel

Pastel Dawn, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo Ferry, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #294 ~ Travel

The word for last time’s Pic and a Word Challenge #294  was Travel, along with this photograph of the Coast Mountains rising above Vancouver, seen from the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry on the Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada.

Five bloggers got the Travel bug this time; Thanks everyone! 

