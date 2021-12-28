Chill ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #295

On a crisp December day
Atop an inverted sky
Snowy clouds
Blown across the ice
Thighs itch
From penetrating chill
A wan sun
Does nothing to warm
A few moments here
To record the scene
Then retreat
To the warmth
Of electric fire
A sugary cup
Of cocoa
And family
Rainbow Park
Alta Lake
Whistler Mountain
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Joy of the season to you all, and welcome to this year’s final edition of Pic and a Word Challeng. Wishing you all the best for 2022.
Apologies for the dual delay, both for missing last week altogether, and being a day late this week.
Last time we indulged our Travel bug. This week, come in out of the Chill. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a late afternoon Whistler Mountain viewed from Meadow Park on Alta Lake in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating! ❤