Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Cradle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #293

Island of Life, Rocky Bluffs, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada

Little Island of life
Cradled by the rock
Of a stormy shore

Embattled
Protected

Thriving

Island of Grass in the Rocky Bluffs
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2021

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time things got Rocky. This week, let’s rock the Cradle. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph from the Rocky Bluffs section of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail, in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Rocky

Amphitrite Lightouse, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #292 ~ Rocky

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #292  was Rocky, along with this  long exposure photograph of The Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.

Four bloggers found their way on the  Rocky  road this week; Thanks everyone! 

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

