Cradle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #293

Little Island of life Cradled by the rock Of a stormy shore

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time things got Rocky. This week, let’s rock the Cradle. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph from the Rocky Bluffs section of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail, in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically.

The previous challenge was: Rocky

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #292 was Rocky, along with this long exposure photograph of The Amphitrite Point Lighthouse, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.