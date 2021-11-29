Rocky ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #292

No matter The destination seems bright And beautiful enough While I have covered greater distances With less hope And no small despair

Perhaps it will be a smooth sail On a quiet sea Or a road no less arduous Than the sharp-stoned path Which bloodied my feet Since many miles ago

But a light of no small promise Beckons from a distance My faith tells me Is surmountable

I arrive at the end Of a rocky path Where a beacon indicates A vast unknown Beneath a misty guile

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we wondered about whether to take on new Beginnings?. This week, let's get some purchase on Rocky ground.

