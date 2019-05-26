Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Quiet ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #189

Night Owls, Bar Mendizabal, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain copy
In the small hours of the night
Somewhere between the last “sweet dreams”
And the alarm clock’s insistent chatter
I like to go out into the city

These quiet hours
In the quiet streets
Shared by a few other strays

When being alone in my own skin
Offers a kind of camaraderie with other lone souls

Being alone in their own skin

Bar Mendizábal
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we took off our Mask. This week… let’s explore the Quiet, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of three lone souls gathered at Bar Mendizábal in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Mask
Face, Placa Reial, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Challenge #188 ~ Mask
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #188 was Mask, along with this photograph of a man holding a freshly drawn caricature of himself to obscure his face in Plaça Reial, Barcelona, Spain.

Five bloggers took off their Masks this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!