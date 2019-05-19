Mask ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #188

This gathering of
Strangers
I put on a mask
Don my armour of
Anonymity
Revealing only the self
I want you to see
A shadow
In the darkness
Of multitudes
Plaça Reial
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Last week we sawRed. This week… let’s put on a Mask, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a man holding a freshly drawn caricature of himself to obscure his face in Plaça Reial, Barcelona, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #187 was Red, along with this photograph of a red wing in the moonlit sky over the Mediterranean Sea, east of Barcelona, Spain.
Seven bloggers saw Red this week. (And one got caught up in the meantime. 😉 ) =) Thank you, everyone! ❤
