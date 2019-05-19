Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Mask ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #188

Face, Placa Reial, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Even in
This gathering of
Strangers
I put on a mask
Don my armour of
Anonymity
Revealing only the self
I want you to see

A shadow
In the darkness
Of multitudes

Mask
Plaça Reial
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

I’m trying to get back in the habit of posting this challenge before noon. No worries if you post your response to last week’s challenge later today… I’ll add you to the list below by tomorrow.

Last week we sawRed. This week… let’s put on a Mask, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a man holding a freshly drawn caricature of himself to obscure his face in Plaça Reial, Barcelona, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Red
Red Wing Moon, Finnish Air, over the Mediterranean, East of Barcelona, Spain
Challenge #187 ~ Red

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #187 was Red, along with this photograph of a red wing in the moonlit sky over the Mediterranean Sea, east of Barcelona, Spain.

Seven bloggers saw Red this week. (And one got caught up in the meantime. 😉 ) =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!