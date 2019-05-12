Red ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #187

Homeward bound this red-eye flight
Travel ejection
Finnish Air
Barcelona -> Helsinki
Over the Mediterranean Sea
East of Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Last week we got Caught. This week… let’s saturate ourselves in Red, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a red wing in the moonlit sky over the Mediterranean Sea, east of Barcelona, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!