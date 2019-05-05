Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Caught ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #186

Caught, Las Ramblas, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
I watch the world
From a distance
With a falcon’s eye

Steal moments
From unknown lives
Recorded
For all time
Subjects unaware

But for the occasional eye
Catching me
On my surreptitious perch
At the shutter’s release

Sheepishly
I set the lens aside
And with a nod
Beg forgiveness
For my crime

Caught
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we looked to the Heavens. This week, let’s get caught, or look for something else to inspire you in this photograph of a woman on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, catching me capturing her.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Heavens
Saints and Angels II, Domes, Valencia Cathedral, Spain
Challenge #185 ~ Heavens
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #185 was Heavens, along with this photograph of the angels and saints featured on the Gothic domes of the Valencia Cathedral in Valencia, Spain.

Six bloggers rose to the Heavens this week, creating seven new posts. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!