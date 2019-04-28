Poetry, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Heavens ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #185

Saints and Angels II, Domes, Valencia Cathedral, Spain
I gaze into the metaphor
Heavens above
Ringed by saints
Flanked by angels

Spirit moved
By the artistry
By the grandeur
By the grace

I know there are saints
Not like these saints
I know there are angels
Not like these angels
I know there is god
Not like this god
I know there is heaven
Not like this heaven

Spirit moved
By these metaphors
Manifest

In the people
I have known
In the places
I have been
In the light
I have seen
In the grace
I have experienced
In the beauty
I have created

Angels & Saints in Gothic
Valencia Cathedral
Valencia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we experienced a dis connect. This week, let’s ascend into the Heavens whether of digital connection or any other dividing force, or look for something else to inspire you in this photograph of the angels and saints featured on the Gothic domes of the Valencia Cathedral in Valencia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: dis connect
dis connect, Barcelona Waterfront, Catalonia, Spain
Challenge #184 ~ dis connect
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #184 was dis connect, along with this photograph of four women sitting together in a vibrant public space in Barcelona, Spain, all transfixed by their smart phones.

Six bloggers explored the dis connect this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!