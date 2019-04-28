Heavens ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #185

I gaze into the metaphorHeavens aboveRinged by saintsFlanked by angels

Spirit moved

By the artistry

By the grandeur

By the grace

I know there are saints

Not like these saints

I know there are angels

Not like these angels

I know there is god

Not like this god

I know there is heaven

Not like this heaven

Spirit moved

By these metaphors

Manifest

In the people

I have known

In the places

I have been

In the light

I have seen

In the grace

I have experienced

In the beauty

I have created