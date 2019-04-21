Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

dis connect ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #184

dis connect, Barcelona Waterfront, Catalonia, Spain
I look
Neither inward
Nor outward

I connect
Not with being
But a fetish

This realm
Of virtual
Manifestation

And while I look
And while I connect
I am lost

To the moment
To my own presence
To being itself

While all around
Existence dances and plays
Without my participation

dis connect
Barcelona Harbour
Catalonia, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we took a Risk. This week, let`s address the dis connect whether of digital connection or any other dividing force, or look for something else to inspire you in this photograph of four women sitting together in a vibrant public space in Barcelona, Spain, all transfixed by their smart phones.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

