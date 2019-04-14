Architecture, Art, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Risk ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #183

Risk Cacophony, Hotel Continental, Tangier, Morocco
Where might have been cacophony
Strokes live within the harmony
Such vital vessel filled
To the edge of overflowing
Yet some subtle restraint
Where plaster once was white
Vibrant colours paint
A whole which comes across
So beautifully
Continental Hotel
(The Oldest Hotel in Tangier)
Tangier
Morocco

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we sought out our Shadow. This week, let`s take some Risk or look for something else to inspire you in this photograph of vibrantly coloured Moorish designs in the Continental Hotel of Tangier, Morocco.

