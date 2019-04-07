Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Shadow ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #182

Shadow and Light, Museu de les Ciències, Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències, Valencia, Spain
Arms wide beckoning
All of being
Dark to light

Illumined texture
Shadowed depth

Through synthesis, form

So am I expressed
Unconfined

By black or white
No, I: all the subtle tones
Of possibility

Shadow and Light
Museu de les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Valencia, Spain

Taken during travels, yesterday, 2019

Last week we sought out our Night. This week, let`s head into the Night or look for something else to inspire you in this abstract photograph of light and shadow falling on the architectural features of the Museu de les Ciències in Valencia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Night
Night Spot, Carrer de L'Hospital, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catelonia, Spain
Challenge #181 ~ Night
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #181 was Night, along with this night photo of an urban street scene in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter.

Seven bloggers entered the Night this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!