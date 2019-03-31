Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry, Street Photography, Urban
by Patrick Jennings

Night ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #181

Night Spot, Carrer de L'Hospital, Gothic Quarter, Barcelona, Catelonia, Spain
Café por favor

The regular stop
In the deep of the night
Homeward bound

Warmed inside

Cafe Por Favor
Carrer de L’Hospital
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona
Catalonia, Spain

Taken tonight during travels, 2019

Last week we sought out our Courage. This week, let`s head into the Night or look for something else to inspire you in this night photo of an urban street scene in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter.

Happy Creating!