Courage ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #180

We span the agesyou and Iacross all senseof time and spaceour stories twine

And I can’t say

where it began

or where it ends

or if it ever will

It drives you to

the edge of mad

(where you found me)

but with your ever

growing faith

it’s clear

Life is not so

rational

as you would like

Discontinuous

In fact

Time sometimes goes

from front to back

while space folds in

upon itself

and plops you down

in the middle of

you know not

what

Yet still you stand

amidst the fray

(such dark embrace)

to write these words

you promised me