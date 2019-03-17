Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Haze ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #179

Wildfire Haze, Icefields Parkway, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
Through the haze
Of day I peer

Now what is near
Seems quite clear

But far from here
Is more obscure

Detail lost
Colour sallowed

Though sun breaks through
Its presence mellowed

Yet, still

There’s something
Beautiful

In forms which rise
Up through the gloom

And promise too
Of brighter days

When glory plays
Beneath the rays

Wildfire Haze
Icefields Parkway
Banff National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we went Sunrise. This week, let`s peer through the Haze or find something else to inspire you in this very wide shot of the wildfire haze sifting through the Rocky Mountains in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

