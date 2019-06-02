Before ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #190

I floatGentlyBack in time

To an age before

This silence of spirit

And its sorrows

These days of hardness

And slight assurances

Back to a time

Of no small beauty

When time itself

Came in an abundance

Applied to the creation

Of wondrous things

While wonder was divinely inspired

Meaning was no fleeting connection

And purpose a life’s rendition

Before profit and growth and ROI

Became ends and means and purpose

A time long before

The remains of this pier

Were ever a pier

Before ever a ship

Sailed these waters

Before any European left the shores

Of a land not yet named Europe

Gently floating

I let waves and bird song

Dominate the frantic race

Of engines on the highway behind me

Breathe the ocean deeply in

Exhale millennia of progress

For a moment, at least

I exist in a time before

All that I am

Was ever possible

Can I let this self die

This day

Allow a time before

To lead me

To a time that follows