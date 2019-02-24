Poetry, Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Entangled ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #176

Entangled, Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
Entangled in dreams and traumas
Is my heart betrayed
By actions driven
From deep inside
The darkness
Unplumbed
So
Finally do I
Enter the dark
Holding the light
Of my broken heart
To heal the injuries
And discover the truth of dreams

Entangled
Squamish
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last week went for vibrant Colour. This week, let`s get Entangled or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of entangled pilings in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

