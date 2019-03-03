Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Upriver ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #177

Against both tide and current
Headway slow and steady
Though the river hurries by

Upriver Tug
Fraser River at Steveston
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last week we found ourselves Entangled. This week, let`s get Entangled or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a tugboat pulling a barge up the Fraser River in Steveston, British Columbia, Canada.

Last week’s challenge: Entangled
Entangled, Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #176 ~ Entangled
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #176 was Entangled, along with this photograph of entangled pilings in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

Seven bloggers got Entangled this week. Two folks posted poems in the very entangled verse form Pantoum which is a pretty awesome way to respond to this prompt. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤

