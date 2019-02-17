Colour ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #175

These moments of some small artistry

Grasped upon and toyed with oh so playfully

A passing thought

Become a pleasing naught

For there is no deeper meaning here

Just some pretty colours challenging the black

Amid the balanced forms I’ve caught

Pendant Light in a Boston Pizza on a Snowy Day

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2019

Last week we entered the Valley . This week, let`s go foror find something else to inspire you in this digitally filtered photograph of a pendant light in a Boston Pizza on a snowy day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.