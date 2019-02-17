Abstract, Digital Manipulation, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Colour ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #175

Swirly Light, Boston Pizza, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
These moments of some small artistry
Grasped upon and toyed with oh so playfully
A passing thought
Become a pleasing naught
For there is no deeper meaning here
Just some pretty colours challenging the black
Amid the balanced forms I’ve caught

Pendant Light in a Boston Pizza on a Snowy Day
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2019
Last week we entered the Valley. This week, let`s go for Colour or find something else to inspire you in this digitally filtered photograph of a pendant light in a Boston Pizza on a snowy day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating!