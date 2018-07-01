Clouds ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #146

Of patterns woefully disturbed
I seek glimmers of possibility
I optimistically call
Hope
Port Moody
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #145 was Peaks, along with this late sunset photograph of the peaks surrounding Jasper, taken from the Jasper Skytram in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Eight bloggers climbed up to the Peaks this week. There are some new faces, and a couple old ones we haven’t seen in a while. Welcome, and Welcome Back! Way to go, everyone! =)
- Peak, by Dancing Echoes
- Peaks, by Mexi Movie the Third
- The Icefields Parkway of Canada’s Rocky Mountains, by Jaspa’s Journal
- Changing Times, by Stuff and what if…
- Peaks, by Unexpected In Common Hours
- Peaks, by Ladyleemanila
- At the Peak, by Being in Nature
- Peaks, by I Do Run
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!