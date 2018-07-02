Quiet mindBreathe

If nothing comes

Find a prompt

(Photographs usually work.)

Start again

Breathe

Quiet mind

Write what comes

Don’t argue with the words

It’s OK to not like what they say

Write them anyway

It’s OK to not have the right words

Write down the wrong words

The right ones can be found later

Wait or pause whenever it feels

Like the words aren’t coming… yet

Or the meaning isn’t right… yet

And the right way isn’t present… yet

Quiet mind

Breathe

Take the time

To let them come

To let them flow

When they flow

Don’t stop

Stop, when it feels OK to stop

Stop, when the words feel true

If the words feel true

They are authentic

Whether or not they seem beautiful

Whether or not they seem important

Whether or not they seem angry

Whether or not they seem loving

Whether or not they seem … whatever

This is the hard part

Whether or not they hurt a little to read

Or hurt a lot

It seems, though

Authentic words are never hurtful

Nor bitter

Nor righteous

There is no deceit in them

Nor guile

The ego is not authentic

Not all words which come

Need to be shared

Even authentic ones

Some words were only ever intended

To speak truly to a readership of one

But, consider sharing them anyway

The word could use a little more

Authenticity