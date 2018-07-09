Organic ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #147

In chaos and complexity
Mathematics and some chemistry
Laws of physics yet unbroken
By laws of beauty she has written
Laws which I do well to heed
If my art is to succeed
Nature I do not exploit you
Nor wrest the brushes from your hand
It’s not my mind to alter your decision
But offer you my humble vision
And so what once was crumbling rock
Several species of lichen clinging
Dried out by summer sun
Their colour somewhat undone
A tweak, a twist
A barrage of filters I enlist
From tapestries so richly sewn
(Which could not be weaved were she a slattern)
Here for me to show the beauty of her patterns
Nature not so much reborn
But with my hand I do adorn
My intent is not duress
But her artistry address
With loving gestures of my own
Hope Slide
Crowsnest Highway
Near Hope
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2106
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week's Pic and a Word Challenge #146 was Clouds, along with this photograph of gloomy clouds obscuring a gloomy sky in Port Moody, British Columbia, Canada.
Eleven bloggers rose above the Clouds this week. A record number of responses. Way to go, everyone! =)
Happy Creating!