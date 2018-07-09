Organic ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #147

Nature draws her linesIn chaos and complexityMathematics and some chemistryLaws of physics yet unbrokenBy laws of beauty she has written

Laws which I do well to heed

If my art is to succeed

Nature I do not exploit you

Nor wrest the brushes from your hand

It’s not my mind to alter your decision

But offer you my humble vision

And so what once was crumbling rock

Several species of lichen clinging

Dried out by summer sun

Their colour somewhat undone

A tweak, a twist

A barrage of filters I enlist

From tapestries so richly sewn

(Which could not be weaved were she a slattern)

Here for me to show the beauty of her patterns

Nature not so much reborn

But with my hand I do adorn

My intent is not duress

But her artistry address

With loving gestures of my own