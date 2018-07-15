Gesture ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #148

Nor even understand
A single word here spoken
To know the story
In the gestures
A narrative
As old as time
Mother, aunt and child
Kashgar
Xinjiang, China
Taken during travels, 1998
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #147 was Organic, along with this digitally manipulated photograph of lichen on granite at the Hope Slide in British Columbia, Canada.
Twelve bloggers found the beauty in Organic this week. More new voices and visions (welcome!), and another record number of responses. Way to go, everyone! Thank you. =)
- Organic, by Dancing Echoes
- Organic, by Mexi Movie the Third
- Organic Magic, by Stuff and what if…
- Organic, by Unexpected In Common Hours
- Organically Orange, by Being in Nature
- Organic: Can I Have What She’s Having?, by I Do Run
- Organic, by Woolly Muses
- Looking at Lichen, by Mellow Curmudgeon
- Organic, by Cee’s Photography
- Organic, by Mama Cormier
- North Side of the Tree, by Netdancer’s Musings
- Effortless and Organic: Volunteer Sunflowers, by Liz McCafferty
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!