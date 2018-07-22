Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry Video
by Patrick Jennings

Epic ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #149

Even on the gloomiest days
The world can seem
Simply epic

If I choose to look for it

And so can I

In the Clouds
Tantalus Mountain Range
From the Tantalus Lookout
Near Squamish
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
Last week we went Gesture. This week, let’s go on an Epic quest, or discover something else to inspire you in this video of clouds scrambling up the sides of the Tantalus Mountain Range into the sky. (And remember, one can find the truly epic in even the smallest and most mundane. 😉 )

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!